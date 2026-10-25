Jay White’s new AEW faction has undergone a name change just hours after its original name was revealed on television.

During Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, White announced that his alliance with members of The Bang Bang Gang and The Dogs would be known as The Last Outfit.

However, following the show, AEW released a backstage promo featuring White addressing Jon Moxley and the Death Riders, where he revealed that the group would instead be called The Cut.

“Although these are unsettling times for some, me and my boys, we are right at home in the chaos,” White said. “And all of you, you think your judgments hold any significance to us? No.”

White continued by describing his faction as a collection of dangerous individuals capable of taking down Moxley and his group.

“You are all lucky. You are all blessed with the privilege of witnessing the sickest and slickest, the quickest draws in the West, top-shelf high rollers, golden gunslingers, some dirty dogs. Your Collision Cowboys.”

White then made the group’s mission clear, declaring that they were the only ones capable of removing the Death Riders from AEW.

“We are the last outfit capable of slicing out the cancer that is Jon Moxley & the Death Riders from the heart of AEW! We are The Cut.”

The name change has also been reflected on AEW’s official roster page, which now lists White and other members of the faction under The Cut.

The alliance first came together during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite when members of the Bang Bang Gang and The Dogs joined forces against the Death Riders.

White initially teased bringing back the Bullet Club name during his opening promo on Collision before introducing The Last Outfit. He later competed in the show’s main event, defeating Kyle O’Reilly.

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Collision Results 10/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

"You better be DOWN with The Last Outfit!" Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max! https://t.co/4lHnhROOsv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 25, 2026