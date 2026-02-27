Ricky Sosa’s sudden absence from 16 Carat Gold Weekend now has some added context.

As noted earlier this week, wXw announced on the morning of February 27 that reigning wXw European Champion Ricky Sosa would miss the first two nights of the 16 Carat Gold Weekend on March 6 and March 7 due to a “last minute major opportunity.”

Despite the change, Sosa is still scheduled to appear for the promotion on the final day of the event.

Now, more details have surfaced regarding that opportunity.

Sosa is slated to appear at upcoming TNA Wrestling tapings in Atlanta, Georgia next month.

As of this writing, it’s unclear whether he has officially signed with the company or if the appearance is a one-off opportunity.

Those within wXw were reportedly very supportive of Sosa’s situation when asked about the last-minute change. Sources indicated it was expected that “sooner or later” an opportunity like this would come his way.

One source also pushed back on the idea that Sosa’s buzz stems solely from his flashy entrance, noting he is “so much more” than just that.

Meanwhile, wXw officials are said to be actively working on securing a replacement for Sosa for the affected nights of 16 Carat Gold Weekend.

Update zu Ricky Sosa für #wXw16Carat Gold 2026 wXw European Champion @rickysosa508 steht leider aufgrund einer kurzfristigen großen Karrierechance nicht für das 16 Carat Gold Tournament zur Verfügung. Wir drücken ihm die Daumen. Ricky wird jedoch am 16 Carat Sonntag in… pic.twitter.com/Bj52TNCVtY — wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) February 27, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)