Max Caster’s future with TNA Wrestling is already uncertain following his controversial debut at Sunday’s TNA Bound For Glory 2026 pay-per-view at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL.

Caster reportedly generated significant backstage heat over a line in his entrance rap referencing the recent airport attack in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During the entrance for Max Caster’s TNA debut in an open challenge match against Moose, the former AEW star rapped, “And it’s the firing squad. I drop bombs. You don’t even have to fly to Riyadh.”

According to sources within TNA, several people in the company were unhappy with the remark, including members of the executive team. The line was reportedly neither scripted nor approved beforehand.

The situation has reportedly raised questions about whether Caster will continue working with TNA following his debut.

Prior to the controversy, TNA had reportedly planned to use Caster during its upcoming television tapings in Dothan, Alabama. However, it remains unclear whether those plans have changed or if the incident could prevent him from making additional appearances.

TNA has since removed references to Riyadh from social media clips featuring Caster’s entrance.

Caster, who lost to Moose at Bound For Glory, was reportedly selected for the appearance after TNA considered several other available free agents.

The controversy comes shortly after Caster’s departure from AEW, where he previously generated backstage heat over comments made during his entrance raps. His contract expired at the beginning of October, with AEW opting against offering him a new deal.

Sources within AEW have indicated there are currently no plans for Caster to return to the promotion.

It is also unclear whether Caster’s arrangement with TNA involved a formal contract or a verbal agreement.

As of this writing, neither Caster nor TNA has publicly confirmed whether he will make any additional appearances for the company.

(H/T: Fightful Select)