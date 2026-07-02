Mike Santana’s time with TNA Wrestling appears to have come to an end.

As reported earlier this week, Santana’s contract is set to expire in the coming days, and TNA sources have confirmed that he has finished up with the promotion. As a result, he was not present for Wednesday night’s TNA iMPACT television tapings in Albany, New York.

The first of TNA’s two consecutive nights of television tapings took place on Wednesday, with Santana absent from the show. He is also not expected to appear at Thursday’s second round of tapings.

Santana’s departure comes after dropping the TNA World Championship to Nic Nemeth at Slammiversary last weekend in Boston.

There has been significant interest in Santana from WWE dating back to last year. He has made multiple appearances on NXT television, and while there has been speculation that he could debut on WWE’s main roster, nothing has been confirmed regarding his next destination.