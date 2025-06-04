Sources within WWE, speaking under the condition of anonymity on Wednesday, have confirmed that a second arrest occurred during last night’s WWE NXT tapings at the WWE Performance Center.

According to an update received Wednesday afternoon, the circulating reports about a suspected stalker targeting Liv Morgan being taken into custody outside the facility are accurate. The individual was indeed apprehended, validating earlier rumors surrounding the incident.

Interestingly, WWE sources noted that the arrest was not carried out by local law enforcement, suggesting that a higher-level agency is now involved in the matter.

The suspect remains in custody at this time.

Officials stressed that this incident is entirely separate from a different arrest that also took place last night in the same general area.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)