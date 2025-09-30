The 2025 International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to take place in a couple of weeks in “The Empire State.”

On Tuesday, a press release was issued with all of the information regarding the annual ceremony, which this year features such legends as Trish Stratus, Billy Corgan, Tito Santana, Tony Atlas & Rocky Johnson, Johnny Rodz and Clarence Bouldin.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.