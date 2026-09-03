The lineup for the September 4 episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

WWE has announced that Blake Monroe will make her rescheduled SmackDown in-ring debut when she goes one-on-one with Giulia on Friday night.

The match was originally scheduled to take place two weeks ago, but never got underway after Monroe attacked Giulia before the opening bell.

The two will now look to settle their issues inside the ring this week.

Also scheduled for the show, Sami Zayn will address his actions from last Friday. Zayn interfered in the No. 1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match featuring Finn Balor, Gunther and Kevin Owens.

Finally, Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes will both be in the building just days before they collide at WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.