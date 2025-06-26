An update has surfaced regarding the noticeable absence of a former WWE Superstar turned current AEW star.

Despite not being featured on AEW programming since a December 2023 episode of AEW Collision, Keith Lee insists he is physically well and able to perform.

Back in May, the former “Limitless” Lee claimed he’s confident that the time for his in-ring return will come soon, fans are still waiting.

On Thursday, Lee surfaced via social media to comment on his lengthy hiatus from the pro wrestling scene.

“Again, I am quite fine,” Lee wrote to a fan who asked how he’s doing. and bringing up his extended TV absence. “It is not up to me when it comes to a return. But blessings to you as well.”

In an additional post on X, Lee shed a little more light on the situation, insisting that “eventually, the purpose will show itself.”

“I’ve been good for quite some time, though I do appreciate the concern,” Lee wrote. “But no campaign required. Things happen the way they are suppose to, and eventually, the purpose will show itself.”

