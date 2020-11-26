The War Games advantage at the upcoming WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event will go to The Kings of NXT.

Tonight’s NXT main event saw Pete Dunne win a Ladder Match over Kyle O’Reilly, Per the stipulation, The Kings (Dunne, Pat McAfee, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch) will have the entry advantage over The Undisputed Era (O’Reilly, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish) in the “Takeover: WarGames 2020” main event next month.

On a related note, the advantage for the women’s WarGames match will be decided on next Wednesday’s NXT show. Shotzi Blackheart will do battle with Raquel Gonzalez with the winner earning the WarGames advantage for their team.

The women’s WarGames match will see Team LeRae (LeRae, Gonzalez, Dakota Kai, Toni Storm) take on Team Blackheart (Shotzi, 3 partners TBA). Based on what happened during tonight’s NXT show, it looks like Blackheart’s partners may be Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai.

The NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event will take place on Sunday, December 6 from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current card:

Men’s WarGames Match

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish) vs. The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch)

WarGames Advantage: The Kings

Women’s WarGames Match

Team Blackheart (Shotzi Blackheart, 3 Superstars TBA) vs. Team LeRae (Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez)

WarGames Advantage: TBD

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title

Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest vs. Leon Ruff (c)

Strap Match

Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

