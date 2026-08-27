Willow Nightingale will still compete at AEW All In: London despite suffering a broken hand.

Nightingale was attacked by Mercedes Moné during a backstage segment on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Glasgow, Scotland. Following the show, it was reported that Nightingale was dealing with a legitimate hand injury.

Tony Khan confirmed the injury during Thursday’s AEW All In media call, revealing that Nightingale had broken her hand.

According to Khan, the injury forced AEW to make changes to what had originally been planned for Nightingale on Dynamite. Despite the setback, the AEW Women’s World Champion is expected to be able to compete as scheduled this weekend.

Nightingale will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Moné at All In on Sunday, August 30, at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Moné earned the title opportunity by winning this year’s Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results coverage.