All Elite Wrestling has a busy month ahead.
Warner Bros. Discovery released the official schedule of programming for HBO Max for the month of October 2025 this week.
Included is the full lineup of AEW content coming to the subscription streaming platform next month, which features the AEW Dynamite 6-Year Anniversary show, the return of AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday, AEW Collision: Homecoming, the return of AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl, the AEW WrestleDream Week schedule and more.
From WBD.com:
ALL ELITE WRESTLING (AEW) IN OCTOBER
October 1: AEW Dynamite: 6-year Dynamite Anniversary!, 8 p.m.
October 4: AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
October 7: AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday, 8 p.m.
October 10: AEW Dynasty 2025, 8 p.m.
October 11: AEW Collision: Homecoming, 8 p.m.
October 15: AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m., AEW Collision, 10 p.m., and AEW Countdown to WrestleDream 2025, 11 p.m.
October 18: AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl: WrestleDream, 7 p.m. and WrestleDream PPV 2025, 8 p.m.
October 22: AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
October 24: AEW Dynamite (2021) & Rampage (2021) – Kenny Omega’s AEW Championship reign is in full gear, but Hangman Adam Page has an ace up his sleeve.
October 25: AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
October 29: AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.