All Elite Wrestling has a busy month ahead.

Warner Bros. Discovery released the official schedule of programming for HBO Max for the month of October 2025 this week.

Included is the full lineup of AEW content coming to the subscription streaming platform next month, which features the AEW Dynamite 6-Year Anniversary show, the return of AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday, AEW Collision: Homecoming, the return of AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl, the AEW WrestleDream Week schedule and more.

From WBD.com: