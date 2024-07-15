Dalton Castle was knocked silly last week.

During his ROH World Championship Eliminator bout against The Undisputed Kingdom’s Roderick Strong on the July 13 episode of AEW Collision, a taped show from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Castle was knocked unconscious.

Dave Meltzer confirmed the news on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com.

“What happened was, it was a flying knee that knocked out Dalton Castle,” Meltzer said. “He got knocked out. The referee counts one, two, held up the count because it wasn’t supposed to be the pin. Then counted three because Dalton Castle never moved and they didn’t show Dalton Castle, he was on the ground for several minutes. So, they didn’t show any of that.”

Meltzer continued, “You could see the edit. The edit was that the referee held up the count, Dalton didn’t kick out and the referee had to count the three because Dalton wasn’t getting up. In the building, this was a complete mess and they were very lucky that this show was taped for this reason.”