– The pre-sale for tickets for the annual AEW Fyter Fest shows is now ongoing. The general ticket on-sale begins next Monday, April 14, 2025. AEW Fyter Fest 2025 is scheduled to emanate from the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado. The AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest show is scheduled for Wednesday June, 4, 2025. AEW Collision: Fyter Fest for June 7, 2025 will also be taped on 6/4.

DENVER! #AEWFyterFest is heading to the @missionballroom on Wednesday, June 4 with #AEWDynamite & #AEWCollision: Fyter Fest! Pre-sale tickets are available NOW! General tickets go on sale 4/14. 🔗 https://t.co/Lh8snY5BJa pic.twitter.com/eWGSu0AXrc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2025

– Juice Robinson celebrates his 36th birthday today. The Bullet Club Gold member was born on April 10, 1989.

– Bryan Danielson joined wife Brie Garcia (Brie Bella) for a special episode of The Nikki And Brie Show podcast on April 10, 2025. “The American Dragon” and “Brie Mode” celebrated 11 years of marriage and spoke about a wide range of topics during the hour-long episode. The official description for the show reads as follows: