– The pre-sale for tickets for the annual AEW Fyter Fest shows is now ongoing. The general ticket on-sale begins next Monday, April 14, 2025. AEW Fyter Fest 2025 is scheduled to emanate from the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado. The AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest show is scheduled for Wednesday June, 4, 2025. AEW Collision: Fyter Fest for June 7, 2025 will also be taped on 6/4.
– Juice Robinson celebrates his 36th birthday today. The Bullet Club Gold member was born on April 10, 1989.
– Bryan Danielson joined wife Brie Garcia (Brie Bella) for a special episode of The Nikki And Brie Show podcast on April 10, 2025. “The American Dragon” and “Brie Mode” celebrated 11 years of marriage and spoke about a wide range of topics during the hour-long episode. The official description for the show reads as follows:
Party Girl to Passenger Princess with Bryan DanielsonThis week, Nikki has the day off and the amazing Bryan Danielson sits down with Brie to talk about being together for 11 years…or is it 14 years?
Bryan takes it back to the day after his high school graduation and chasing his dreams in the ring. When he knows he wants something he’s all-in, and that includes his love for Brie!
They cover their awkward argument on their honeymoon, how their relationship has evolved over the years, and the most real parts of being a couple: mental health, and learning to give each other space. Bryan also pins down the touching reason why he thinks the reason they have a successful marriage.
They dive into big topics with big heart—like how they navigate parenting two kids with very different personalities, the idea of living a simpler life (maybe in Greenland?!), and what it means to grow with someone, not just next to them.
Bryan also lets his inner book nerd shine. He talks about the experience that turned him into a ferocious reader (it was all to impress a girl!). We know Bryan Likes Books and he gives his current reading list that includes Harari, García Márquez, and even Henry Kissinger.
They also get into the latest on Buddy, Birdie, and the chickens.
They’re celebrating 11 years of marriage, but this episode is the real gift. Happy Anniversary, Brie & Bryan!