Following his victory over Powerhouse Hobbs at AEW Worlds End 2024 on Saturday night in Orlando, FL., Konosuke Takeshita a is still the reigning AEW International Champion.

With that in mind, NJPW’s official website released the following announcement to confirm that Takeshita vs. Shingo Takagi at Wrestle Kingdom 19 will be for the AEW International title, and that Tomohiro Ishii will challenge the winner for the AEW International title and the NEVER Openweight title held by Takagi at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025.

