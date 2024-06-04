The road to AEW’s ‘Path To ALL IN Summer Series’ is kicking into full gear.

On Tuesday, All Elite Wrestling announced that the pre-sale for tickets to AEW’s ‘Path To ALL IN Summer Series’ begins today, Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

It was also noted that if you sign up to become an AEW Insider at AllEliteWrestling.com, you receive early access to tickets.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

The ‘Path To ALL IN Summer Series’ features the following shows:

AEW: ‘PATH TO ALL IN SUMMER SERIES’ AT ESPORTS STADIUM IN ARLINGTON, TX. * Saturday, July 20 (AEW Collision)

* Friday, July 26 (ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024)

* Saturday, July 27 (AEW Collision)

* Thursday, August 1 (AEW Collision)

* Saturday, August 10 (AEW Collision)

* Saturday, August 17 (AEW Collision)

The first annual AEW: ‘Path To ALL IN Summer Series’ shows on 7/20, 7/26, 7/27, 8/1, 8/10 and 8/17 will take place at eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.