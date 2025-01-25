Could Captain Insano be coming to AEW?
On Friday, January 24, 2025, All Elite Wrestling filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for an interesting trademark.
The company filed to trademark the name “Captain Insano” with the USPTO on 1/24, the ring name used by Paul Wight in his infamous appearance in the cult-classic Adam Sandler film, “The Waterboy.”
Featured below is the official description of the filing for Captain Insano, which has been teased as returning for an appearance and/or match in AEW for a couple of years:
“G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Headwear; Pants; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Undergarments; Clothing jackets; Tank tops; Clothing for wear in wrestling games”, “G & S: Action figures; Toy action figures; Cases for action figures; Play sets for action figures; Toy action figures and accessories therefor; Toy wrestling rings”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler.”