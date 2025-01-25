Could Captain Insano be coming to AEW?

On Friday, January 24, 2025, All Elite Wrestling filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for an interesting trademark.

The company filed to trademark the name “Captain Insano” with the USPTO on 1/24, the ring name used by Paul Wight in his infamous appearance in the cult-classic Adam Sandler film, “The Waterboy.”

Featured below is the official description of the filing for Captain Insano, which has been teased as returning for an appearance and/or match in AEW for a couple of years: