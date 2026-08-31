AEW issued the following:

All Elite Wrestling Returns To The United Kingdom For Two Historic Events In February 2027

AEW Dynasty To Debut at M&S Arena In Liverpool and AEW Dynamite To Make 02 Debut

August 31, 2026 – Less than 24 hours after last night’s AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium became one of AEW’s biggest events in history, All Elite Wrestling today announced it will return to the United Kingdom for AEW Dynasty on Sunday, February 7, 2027 at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool and for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, February 10, 2027 at the 02 in London.

The two events will be historic for All Elite Wrestling as they mark the first time an AEW event has ever been held in Liverpool, the first AEW UK pay-per-view event to ever take place outside of London and the first time AEW Dynamite has ever been held in London.

Ticket information for AEW Dynasty in Liverpool and AEW Dynamite in London will be announced in the near future. Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on HBO Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on HBO Max. For more info, check out X.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.