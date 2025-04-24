All Elite Wrestling fans won’t have to wait until June to experience four-hour blocks of action-packed programming. AEW is kicking things off early with an extended edition of Beach Break scheduled for Wednesday, May 14.

During this week’s episode of Dynamite, commentator Excalibur announced that Beach Break will feature a combined live broadcast of both Dynamite and Collision, all airing back-to-back from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The action begins at 8 PM ET, the usual start time for Dynamite.

This will mark the third such four-hour television special AEW has announced in recent weeks. The promotion will also present Fyter Fest on Wednesday, June 4, live from Denver, Colorado, followed by the Summer Blockbuster event on Wednesday, June 11, originating from Portland, Oregon.

In related scheduling news, AEW has officially canceled the May 17 Collision taping originally set for Wichita, Kansas. That event has instead been folded into the May 14 Beach Break special in Chicago.

The upcoming event will be AEW’s fourth Beach Break-themed show since its inception in 2021, and the second year in a row that the special has emanated from the Windy City. Last year’s edition took place at the Wintrust Arena.

Featured below is whaty AEW’s schedule looks like heading into April and May:

* Wednesday, April 30: Dynamite in Norfolk, VA

* Saturday, May 3: Dynamite in Atlantic City, NJ

* Wednesday, May 7: Dynamite in Detroit, MI

* Thursday, May 8: Collision in Detroit, MI

* Wednesday, May 14: Dynamite/Collision Beach Break in Chicago, IL

* Wednesday, May 21: Dynamite/Collision in Albuquerque, NM

* Sunday, May 25: Double or Nothing in Glendale, ZA

* Wednesday, May 28: Dynamite/Collision in El Paso, TX