As noted, AEW President Tony Khan recently sat down with Josh Martinez of Z100 for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and All Elite Wrestling.

In addition to the Tony Khan interview highlights we shared from the appearance earlier today, the AEW boss-man also spoke about the current AEW status of a number of top pro wrestling stars, including Britt Baker, Adam Copeland, Andrade and Chris Jericho.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On Britt Baker’s AEW status: “She’s been away from AEW for a while, but still very much with us and at some point, hopefully soon, I’d love to see Dr. Britt Baker come back.”

On Adam Copeland: “Adam is out filming right now. I’m excited for him to be back in AEW, hopefully soon, after this project is done and he’s taken care of business.”

On Andrade: “I have a ton of respect for him and I can’t say much more, other than to say that I’m very excited to see what happens next with Andrade.”

On Chris Jericho: “We’re so grateful to Chris Jericho and Chris Jericho is somebody also that I would love to see back in AEW anytime. The door is always open to get Chris Jericho back in here and he’s been busy. He’s doing a lot of things.”

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)