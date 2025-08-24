– Lady Frost revealed during a virtual signing that she has been under AEW/ROH contract for some time. She noted that her latest deal began in the spring of 2024, but is now closer to expiring than just beginning.

– AEW released the following video footage of multiple stars of the promotion trying out some Scottish taste tests ahead of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London. As noted, AEW Dynamite took place in Glasgow, Scotland earlier this week.

– Isla Dawn’s AEW contract status remains unclear. While she made her debut on AEW Collision, it has not been confirmed whether she is officially signed with the company.

Making her AEW debut, it's Scotland's own @RealIslaDawn! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/8GHqlDhFjE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2025

