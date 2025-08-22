AEW is already teasing its 2026 return to Australia.

While the company’s plans to head back down under were known before this year’s debut event wrapped up, the first teaser dropped Thursday night on social media.

On X, TEG Sport posted highlights from February’s AEW Grand Slam Australia in Brisbane along with a waitlist link, asking fans, “…are you ready for Round 2? Something big is coming VERY soon.” A graphic with the tagline “Something big is coming to Australia” was also included.

The location for the next Australian show has yet to be revealed. AEW made its debut in February at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, drawing an estimated 11,000–12,000 fans and generating over $1.3 million — the third-largest gate in company history.

If AEW opts for a different city, possible indoor venues include Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, and the Perth Arena, all of which can seat over 11,000.