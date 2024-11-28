– AEW released a new AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view promotional trailer for the year-end special event at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida on December 28. The trailer premiered during the post-Full Gear 2024 Thanksgiving Eve episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Chicago, Illinois on November 27. After it aired, AEW shared it on their social media channels to promote the tickets now officially going on-sale.

– Also during the 11/27 episode of AEW Dynamite, a special music video-style video package aired to show the mainstream media coverage garnered by The Costco Guys’ “Big BOOM!” A.J. and Big Justice, as well as The Rizzler, for the AJ vs. QT Marshall match on the “Zero Hour” pre-show at AEW Full Gear 2024 this past Saturday night, November 23.

– Finally, the 11/27 AEW Dynamite show also saw the end of the alliance between TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Mone and “The Brickhouse” Kamille. Kamille quit “The Mone Corporation” during an interview segment with Tony Schiavone inside Wintrust Arena.

