The latest stop of AEW’s residency at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 for AEW Dynamite and an ROH taping was another sellout, with roughly 800 fans packing the venue as part of the company’s multiple-week run.

According to several members of the 2300 Arena staff, management was thrilled with AEW’s presence in the building. Staff described AEW’s team as the most respectful and collaborative group to come through the arena in recent years.

AEW completely transformed the venue inside and out. The back parking lot was shut down and converted into a trailer village for production trucks, management offices, catering, and locker room space. Additional areas around the building, including behind the bleachers and side rooms, were used for production and staging. The upstairs balcony and front entrance area were also utilized for promos, photos, and merchandise setups. At one point, The Young Bucks were even filmed “signing their lives away” as part of a storyline vignette.

Ian Riccaboni was present at the taping in case he was needed on commentary. Among the other names who attended the 9/3 show were LSG, CPA, Veda Scott, The Blue Meanie with his wife, as well as members of Taz’s family. As noted, Taz was inducted into the 2300 Arena’s Hardcore Hall of Fame before AEW Dynamite went on the air.

One note from the ROH portion of the taping saw Hologram leaving his match appearing to favor his leg slightly.

There was a huge reaction in the building when the new graphic officially confirming AEW pay-per-views on HBO Max appeared before the show started.

AEW also rolled out exclusive Philadelphia-themed merchandise for this residency, with unique designs dropping each week.

(H/T: Mike Johnson and PWInsider.com)