We’re 24 hours away from a busy day, and evening, full of high-level pro wrestling.

Heading into the AEW All Out: Toronto day-time pay-per-view, the same day as the WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN debut premium live event later that evening, AEW President Tony Khan took part in a media conference call.

During the call, the AEW and ROH boss-man spoke about his decision to move AEW All Out: Toronto to a day time show to avoid going directly head-to-head with WWE’s stacked WrestlePalooza on ESPN show, as well as how he feels his show will be a success.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the call where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his decision to schedule AEW All Out: Toronto for an early afternoon start time, as it coincides with WWE’s WrestlePalooza happening on the same day: “I am very excited for the opportunity to have this show this Saturday afternoon. I thought it was the best decision for our fans. We’ve had great success with the last few AEW pay-per-views with the early start time. Forbidden Door did very well, and we did some of our best numbers ever with All In, which set great business milestones for us. I think we can make it three great shows and three very successful shows in a row.”

On how the show will be a success: “I can already tell you this show is going to be a very successful business venture, and I think it’s going to be a great wrestling show and keep this run of great pay-per-views going. It was the right decision for the fans to put the time here and for us, being in the pay-per-view business, to continue this run of great shows. Making these adjustments based on the wrestling landscape and based on our metrics, we thought this would be our best chance to deliver our best numbers, while still delivering a great show to the fans. It’s worked well for us, and I think it will work well for us this Saturday afternoon.”

