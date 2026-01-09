White Castle has checked in with some new updates regarding their partnership with All Elite Wrestling.

White Castle Rings in 2026 With Unbeatable Value: Two Breakfast Sliders for $4

Because Cravings Don’t Watch the Clock — and Now Breakfast Doesn’t Either

Two Breakfast Sliders for $4 makes it easy to enjoy something hot and satisfying. Hearty enough to be a full meal, but still easy and affordable. Great value has always been part of White Castle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio—White Castle is starting 2026 with a value move worthy of the new year: For a limited time, Cravers can enjoy two Breakfast Sliders for just $4. The deal celebrates one of White Castle’s most beloved menu features, breakfast served all day, no matter when hunger strikes.

White Castle has long offered breakfast around the clock, and the brand is spotlighting that convenience as people ease into a year focused on simplicity, savings and delicious comfort food. Each Breakfast Slider is made with a fresh-cracked egg cooked on the grill, just like it is made at home, paired with a choice of sausage or hickory-smoked bacon.

“Cravings don’t live on a schedule, so breakfast shouldn’t either,” said Jamie Richardson, chief marketing officer at White Castle. “We’re proud to offer freshly cracked, homestyle breakfast flavors any time of day, and at a price that proves great value is always on the menu. Great value is always in season at White Castle!”

Breakfast for morning people, night owls and everyone in between

With its 24/7 breakfast menu, White Castle continues to be the go-to destination for commuters, shift workers, college students, night-shift nurses, road-trippers and anyone who prefers their “morning flavors” at their own pace. The value-forward two-for-$4 deal brings even more flexibility to the menu, making breakfast anytime approachable for any budget.

The offering also reflects the growing popularity of Night Castle, White Castle’s late-night identity, as more guests embrace breakfast flavors long after sundown.

A flavorful tag-team: AEW and White Castle reunite for the “Bacon Brawl Combo”

To add even more flavor to the new year, White Castle is reviving its fan-favorite partnership with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The Bacon Brawl Combo, featuring the Bacon Cheese Slider, brings bold, craveable energy to the menu and pairs perfectly with White Castle’s around-the-clock breakfast offerings. Whether fueling up before a big match or celebrating after one, the Bacon Brawl Combo is ready to step into the ring alongside Breakfast Sliders all day long.

