AEW is locking in its holiday travel plans, and New York City is once again on the itinerary.

The company officially announced that it will return to the Hammerstein Ballroom for a pair of year-end tapings on Saturday, December 20 and Sunday, December 21.

The first night will be branded as Dynamite on 34th Street, while the second night will serve as the taping for this year’s Christmas Collision special.

At this point, AEW hasn’t confirmed broadcast dates for either show.

If Dynamite holds its usual slot, the episode would land on Christmas Eve.

Collision is a little trickier, with AEW’s Worlds End pay-per-view scheduled for Saturday, December 27. Should Collision shift to Thursday that week, the episode would air on Christmas night.

There’s also the annual programming wrinkle to keep in mind.

WBD traditionally runs a 24-hour “A Christmas Story” marathon beginning Christmas Eve, which may influence when — or even where — Dynamite ultimately airs this year.

AEW is expected to announce official air dates once scheduling around the holiday block is finalized.

