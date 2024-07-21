* There are more elements, including the “technologically ambitious” ones that we reported about on Saturday, still planned to be rolled out as part of the Hologram presentation for the new character that debuted on the July 20 episode of AEW Collision. There has been a lot of praise for his debut, and much for Gringo Loco, who isn’t even signed to AEW, for serving as his base during the match. The two have worked dozens of times over the years.

* “Switchblade” Jay White is reportedly dealing with a legitimate injury.

* Although it is unknown exactly what, some changes were made to AEW Collision this week as a result of Skye Blue’s injury and match with Hikaru Shida being stopped early.

* Audio issues are hoping to be fixed by next week’s show. Some talent didn’t make it to the show this weekend.

* Lio Rush worked the ROH taping after signing a deal to become a regular for AEW and ROH going forward.

* AEW is purposely leaning lucha heavy for the shows as part of their deal with eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas to help penetrate the market as effectively as possible.

* MJF and Will Ospreay are said to be fine for the most part following their hour-long physical AEW International Championship match on this week’s AEW Dynamite 250 special.

* Tony Khan saying a stadium show for AEW in the United States isn’t in the “immediate future” is said to be for 2024 only, as all the big events for the company are booked through the end of the year. It is still a possibility for 2025.

(H/T: Fightful Select)