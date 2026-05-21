AEW is getting their legal ducks in a row for a new annual addition to their event calendar.

As noted earlier this week, AEW Brawl In The Ballpark was announced as a special postgame event in conjunction with Major League Baseball, which will take place on July 10 at Target Field in Minnesota.

In an update, All Elite Wrestling filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) this week to trademark ‘Brawl In The Ballpark.’

The official description of AEW’s latest USPTO filing reads as follows:

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events