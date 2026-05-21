AEW is getting their legal ducks in a row for a new annual addition to their event calendar.
As noted earlier this week, AEW Brawl In The Ballpark was announced as a special postgame event in conjunction with Major League Baseball, which will take place on July 10 at Target Field in Minnesota.
In an update, All Elite Wrestling filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) this week to trademark ‘Brawl In The Ballpark.’
The official description of AEW’s latest USPTO filing reads as follows:
Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events
For the first time ever, a Major League Baseball game and All Elite Wrestling are teaming up!
It's "Brawl in the Ballpark" with the @twins – a high-octane postgame event on Fri., July 10 at Target Field!
Head to https://t.co/EDdz1v96OT for more information and VIP pass options! https://t.co/YURldZE9Jz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 20, 2026