All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for their return to Scotland.

On Friday, AEW issued a press release to promote the return of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

AEW DYNAMITE & AEW COLLISION RETURNS TO GLASGOW’S OVO HYDRO AUGUST 2026

TICKETS ON SALE NOW VIA LIVENATION.CO.UK

LONDON – May 15, 2026 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced that tickets for AEW Dynamite & AEW Collision, taking place live on Wednesday, August 26 at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, are now on sale to the general public via Live Nation UK.

All Elite Wrestling returns to Scotland this summer for a huge night of LIVE action as AEW Dynamite & AEW Collision comes back to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro following AEW’s smash-hit Scottish debut last year. Fans will witness the final stop on the road to AEW All In: London, with the biggest stars in professional wrestling set to collide just days before AEW’s landmark Wembley Stadium event.

Known for its electric atmosphere, jaw-dropping moments and world-class in-ring action, AEW Dynamite & AEW Collision have become essential viewing for wrestling fans around the globe. The Glasgow event promises a stacked night featuring fan-favourite stars, championship implications and unforgettable moments as rivalries reach breaking point ahead of AEW All In: London.

The return to the OVO Hydro further cements Scotland as a key destination for AEW’s international expansion, bringing one of the world’s fastest-growing entertainment brands back to one of the UK’s premier live venues. Following the overwhelming fan response to last year’s debut in Glasgow, AEW’s return is expected to deliver another passionate, sell-out atmosphere as Scottish fans once again become part of AEW history.

AEW All In: London returns to Wembley Stadium after making global history at the iconic venue. In 2023, the inaugural event set the all-time paid attendance record for a professional wrestling event, drawing more than 81,000 fans from over 70 countries around the world. The event became a worldwide cultural moment as fans travelled to London for a night of unforgettable, stadium-scale spectacle. As the company’s biggest international event of the year, AEW All In: London has established itself as one of the premier events on the global sports and entertainment calendar.

Previous editions of AEW All In have delivered many of the most talked-about moments in modern wrestling history, featuring dramatic championship clashes, career-defining performances and unforgettable appearances from some of the sport’s biggest stars. From Will Ospreay competing in front of a home crowd, to Bryan Danielson’s emotional championship battles and standout performances from stars including Mercedes Moné, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale, AEW All In has consistently blended elite athletic competition with world-class entertainment on a massive scale.

Together, AEW Dynamite & AEW Collision in Glasgow and AEW All In: London form a landmark week for fans across the United Kingdom – from the intimate intensity of the OVO Hydro to the spectacle of Wembley Stadium. Whether attending in Scotland or London, fans can expect explosive action, unforgettable moments and the unique atmosphere that has made AEW one of the hottest brands in global entertainment.

While AEW continues to satisfy passionate wrestling fans worldwide, its events have also become must-see live entertainment experiences for audiences of all ages – combining gripping drama, spectacular production and high-energy action unlike anything else in sports entertainment.

LISTINGS

26th AUGUST 2026: AEW DYNAMITE & AEW COLLISION at the OVO HYDRO, GLASGOW

30th AUGUST 2026: AEW ALL IN at WEMBLEY STADIUM – CONNECTED BY EE, LONDON

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on HBO Max, AEW Collison airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on HBO Max.

For more info, check out: X.com/AEW, Instagram.com/AEW, YouTube.com/AEW and Facebook.com/AEW.