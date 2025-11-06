All Elite Wrestling are bringing Blood & Guts to the “Old North State” next week.

And they’re getting some special circumstances for the show from their media partners, TBS and HBO Max.

The annual Blood & Guts themed episode of AEW Dynamite next Wednesday night, November 12, 2025, live from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, and TBS will be giving the show some extra time.

The updated official TBS schedule lists the 11/12 AEW prime time Wednesday night program next week as a 2 hour and 30 minute special.

If that wasn’t enough, there is the possibility of an overrun, with the show going over the 10:30pm EST. end-time by five to 15 minutes or so, which has become a regularity with AEW Dynamite shows each week under the normal two hour slot.

AEW Dynamite had a 2 hour and 30 minute window for their recent AEW Dynamite Sixth Anniversary show earlier this year, a three hour show for recent AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision combined live shows, as well as four-hour blocks for their annual Summer Blockbuster and Fyter Fest special events.

On tap for next week’s AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts show on 11/12 in Greensboro, N.C. is AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page squaring off against Powerhouse Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere match, as well as the annual Men’s and first-ever Women’s Blood & Guts team matches.

Advertised for the Men’s Blood & Guts match are The Death Riders team of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia and PAC against The Conglomeration and Paragon-aligned team consisting of Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong.

For the inaugural Women’s Blood & Guts match next Wednesday night, the teams will be AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander, “Timeless” Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Jamie Hayter, Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron battling the opposing team that features Mercedes Mone, Megan Bayne, Thekla, Skye Blue, Julia Hart and Marina Shafir.

