Below is an updated schedule for AEW, including several episodes of Dynamite and their ALL OUT pay per view. (H/T Wrestling Observer)

-On Wednesday September 2nd, AEW will air their episode of Dynamite live on TNT. The promotion is then keeping everyone in town through September 9th. The promotion did not want to tape the September 9th episode of television prior to the pay per view on the 5th.

-On Saturday September 5th, AEW will air their ALL OUT pay per view live.

-On Wednesday September 9th, AEW will tape their episode of Dynamite for that evening, then tape the September 16th and September 17th episodes the following week. This includes taping their Youtube series DARK, which usually occurs before and after every Dynamite.

The report does not specify what happens after that, but there schedule had been to have talent every other week…sometimes running a show live, or just taping each show for two weeks worth of television.

Stay tuned.