Hologram makes his long-awaited debut tonight on AEW Collision from eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

While it may not be that long-awaited for the fans of All Elite Wrestling, it certainly has for those involved in putting the show together behind-the-scenes.

Fightful Select is reporting that the Hologram character debuting on the July 20 episode of AEW Collision in Arlington, TX. has been in the works for over a year behind-the-scenes in the company.

Despite rumors to the contrary regarding the character being Sammy Guevara or even the debuting Ricochet, Hologram is expected to be AAA and GCW veteran Aramis in a role that the AEW creative team has been planning for quite sometime.

In fact, they trademarked the name over a year ago.

According to one source, there is talk that the Hologram character will be “unique to AEW,” and one that is “technologically ambitious.”

For a complete preview of tonight’s AEW Collision from eSports Stadium in Arlington, TX., click here.

Make sure to join us here this evening at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.