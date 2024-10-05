– WWE SmackDown and WWE NXT aren’t the only shows getting face-lifts. Upon debuting on Netflix in January, WWE is planning to give Raw a new look, complete with a new logo and updated production elements.

– Chelsea Green received high praise for the third week in a row for her Dumpster Match involvement. As noted, Green received a lot of internal praise for her work in the two video packages that aired the past two weeks, which were taped at the same time to promote the Dumpster Match on the 10/4 show against Michin. WWE reportedly took a lot of photos and digital skits after the match wrapped up. Expect those to turn up soon.

– AJ Styles is not, in fact, injured. WWE actually planned for the odd set of circumstances that surrounded the long-awaited return of AJ Styles to WWE television. As seen during the 10/4 SmackDown show, Styles was injured during his comeback match against Carmelo Hayes, resulting in the bout being stopped and Hayes being declared the winner via injury stoppage.

– From all indications, The Bloodline, The Street Profits and DIY came out of the very physical tag-team title ladder match that served as the main event for the WWE Bad Blood 2024 “go-home” episode of SmackDown on Friday night. The company was said to be pleased with the performances of everyone involved, as well as with how the match played out as a whole.

– WWE named the 10/4 episode of SmackDown in Nashville as “#Trashville” on the internal run sheet for the show.

– Chad Barbash wrote the AJ Styles opening promo segment and Sondra Lacey wrote the opening of the 10/4 SmackDown.

