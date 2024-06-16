– Bayley celebrated her 35th birthday on Saturday, June 15, 2024 with a good present in the form of a successful WWE Women’s Championship defense against hometown star Piper Niven at the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland international premium live event. Immediately after the victory, the WWE veteran was met by a number of other WWE Superstars and personalities at Gorilla position for a rendition of the “Happy Birthday” song.

– WWE is now using an audio decibel meter behind-the-scenes at big events, such as the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland show on 6/15 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, to measure noise levels. Audio decibel meters are used to measure the intensity of noise, music, and other sounds. A typical meter consists of a microphone for picking up the sound and converting it into an electrical signal, followed by electronic circuitry for operating on this signal so that the desired characteristics can be measured.

– Saturday was an emotional day for Alba Fyre, as seen by her reaction to she and Isla Dawn’s upset victory in the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship triple-threat tag-team tilt at WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland. Fyre was visibly emotional after the bout, as her parents were involved a fatal tragedy last month. Fyre’s mother, Bridgeen Mitchell, died while on vacation in Florida last month after she and Fyre’s father, Ronnie, were hit by a vehicle on May 17 while visiting her in Orlando. At the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland post-show press conference, Paul “Triple H” Levesque acknowledged the situation. The WWE Chief Content Officer assured media in attendance that it played no part in the company’s decision to have Fyre and Dawn defeat Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark to capture the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships in front of their hometown fans in Glasgow this weekend.

