New details have surfaced regarding the legal situation involving former WWE Champion Alberto El Patrón (Alberto Del Rio).

According to multiple reports out of Mexico, El Patrón was formally charged with repeated domestic violence following his arrest on April 6. A judge reportedly found enough evidence in the case for it to move forward to trial, where he was facing a possible prison sentence ranging from one to seven years.

However, the situation has since taken a significant turn.

El Patrón was ultimately released after reaching a financial settlement with his wife totaling 1.13 million pesos, which is approximately $65,000 USD.

Under the terms of the agreement, he must attend rehabilitation therapy, pay damages, and have no contact with the victim moving forward.

That’s not all.

The conditions of the settlement are set to remain in place for six years, with a compliance hearing scheduled for October 29. The case will continue under judicial oversight until all requirements tied to the agreement are fully satisfied.

As of now, El Patrón has not returned to the ring since his arrest, and Mexican promotion The Crash has announced that he has been suspended indefinitely.