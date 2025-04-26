The Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match on WWE SmackDown had some unexpected chaos when Montez Ford introduced a wild new weapon — a fan’s prosthetic leg.

In a surprising moment, Ford grabbed the prosthetic leg from a fan in the crowd, swung it at Johnny Gargano, and landed a solid shot before tossing it back. Fan footage captured the hilarious exchange, showing the fan eagerly encouraging Montez to use the leg — and Montez happily playing along.

Aleister Black made his return to WWE on SmackDown, marking his first appearance on WWE television since his release in 2021.

After leaving WWE, Black spent several years in AEW from 2021 to 2025, though he hadn’t appeared on TV since November 2024.

Ahead of his comeback, Josiah Williams of Wrestle & Flow released a mini-documentary on Black, where he opened up about the highs and lows of the past few years and shared insight into his current mindset.

In the video, Black said, “I’m 39. I hope I have another five to eight years left in me. Physically, I feel great. I think this is the best I’ve ever looked. Technology, nutrition, sports science — all of it has evolved. Athletes are competing at higher levels later into their careers now, and I definitely feel like I’m part of that. But I have no illusions. Most of my career is behind me, absolutely. And that’s not sad — that’s a good thing. To have survived this long and stayed relevant, that’s something I’m proud of. The fanbase is still there, still supporting me through every setback. It’s heartwarming and something I lost sight of at times. When you’re used to darkness, it’s easy to fall back into it. But learning to control that feeling has been life-changing. Now, at 39, knowing I have five to eight years left, I’m at peace with it.”

Black is set to take on The Miz on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Since her main roster debut in 2015, Charlotte Flair has dominated WWE’s women’s division, becoming the most decorated female superstar in the company’s history.

Behind the scenes, however, Flair — real name Ashley Fliehr — has faced personal challenges, including injuries and multiple divorces.

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of WrestleMania 41, Charlotte revealed her desire to bring more authenticity to her on-screen character. She said,

“After WrestleMania, I want to tap into that more — to blend Ashley, the real me, with Charlotte. The character I created isn’t exactly relatable. Honestly, if I could be ‘Charlotte’ in real life, I would. But the reality is, if I wasn’t here right now, I’d probably be at home in sweats, watching Sex and the City. I feel like at this point in my career, it’s time to pull the curtain back a little. I’ve been this hardcore, dominant b*tch for years, but now I want to show a different side — the side that high-fives kids on the way to the ring.”

At WrestleMania 41, Flair fell short in her quest to reclaim the WWE Women’s Championship, losing to Tiffany Stratton.

(h/t – Fightful)