How is “Little Miss Bliss” doing today?

Let’s find out!

A little over an hour after WWE SmackDown went off the air on Friday night, July 25, at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, Alexa Bliss surfaced on social media to update fans on her condition.

Bliss suffered a badly busted nose during her match against Roxanne Perez on the 7/25 show, with blood pouring out in very noticeable fashion.

“I’m 1000000% totally fine,” Bliss assured her fans, adding a smiley-face emoji. “Thank you.”

I’m 1000000% totally

Fine 🙂 thank you — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 26, 2025