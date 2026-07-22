Alexa Bliss has shared an encouraging update on the arm injury she suffered at the hands of Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown earlier this month.

On the July 10 episode of WWE SmackDown, Cargill defeated Bliss before continuing the attack after the match, trapping Bliss’ arm in a chair and stomping on it. The angle left Bliss sporting a large bruise on her arm, and she has since been seen wearing a brace while recovering.

Speaking on ESPN Vibe Check (see video below), Bliss explained what happened to her arm and revealed she believes the damage is less severe than initially feared.

“Jade got me. She bent my elbow backward with a chair, which is fine because I have bendy elbows, but it went a little too far and when she slammed the chair, I think there is a bone chip and this ligament is a little overstretched.”

Despite the injury, Bliss said the brace is more of a nuisance than anything else and is optimistic she’ll be back in action sooner rather than later.

“It’s sore, but it’s more of an inconvenience with how bulky [the brace] is. It’s keeping things in place, it’s healing fast, and I’m hoping it’s just a couple of weeks and we’re good.”

At this time, WWE has not announced a timetable for Bliss’ in-ring return.