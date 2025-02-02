Alexa Bliss is officially back in WWE, but her return was a last-minute decision.

After posting rumors of the possibility in the months leading up to the show, we confirmed per multiple sources on Saturday that she would be appearing at the event. Despite the on-air skepticism toward wrestling news outlets during the Royal Rumble broadcast from the commentary team, we had reported multiple times leading up to the show that it was coming, and it was actually Bliss herself who alluded to how she would be at home for the foreseeable future.

As of Saturday morning, other participants were unaware of Bliss’s inclusion in the Royal Rumble. She was not present at Friday’s rehearsals, and originally, another talent had been slotted for the spot she ultimately filled.

Shotzi was initially planned to enter the Royal Rumble, marking her first main roster appearance since last year’s event. After missing significant time due to a knee injury, she had returned to NXT to regain her in-ring rhythm in preparation for a main roster comeback.

While Bliss’s return was met with excitement, some within WWE felt bad about how the situation unfolded for Shotzi. However, there was no ill will directed toward Bliss herself.

(H/T: Fightful Select)