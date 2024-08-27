More news has surfaced regarding the all-employee meeting led by TKO President Mark Shapiro held at WWE Headquarters today.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com confirmed the previous report by Wrestle Votes regarding the meeting and plans for a WWE Performance Center to open up in Las Vegas, Nevada.

His report wasn’t clear on whether or not it would be replacing the current WWE PC in Orlando, FL., or in addition to it.

Wrestling Observer Live host Bryan Alvarez followed up with some interesting additional details.

The longtime pro wrestling journalist noted via his subscriber-only X-feed that “nobody had any idea this was coming,” and that “very few outside of the higher-ups were aware, and many on staff are said to be furious.”

A potential venue for the new WWE Performance Center facility in “Sin City” could be the UFC Apex, which is owned by WWE and UFC parent-company, TKO Group Holdings.

We will keep you posted.