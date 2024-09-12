Usually where there is smoke, there is fire.

When it comes to the Randy Orton vs. MGK beef, no one within the industry has been abe to find the flames.

“I saw Randy Orton,” MGK said. “I remember seeing Randy Orton talk sh*t about me. There is a point where I was like, ‘I’m going to practice a new version of myself. Three…two…one. F*ck that. Ay man, f*ck you.’ All my boys were sitting there [stunned]. ‘Is this real? I don’t know what’s happening.’ The amount of people that pinned me as the aggressor in every situation I’m in are so wrong.”

These were the words from the music star during a recent “IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul” appearance, which ignited more back-and-forth from Orton.

According to Fightful Select, no footage that anyone has seen has corroborated the claims made by MGK, and there have been those who have made attempts to find it.

Every WWE Superstar and employee contacted about the alleged incident claimed the first time they heard anything about it was when MGK made the above comments on the Logan Paul podcast.

Some believe MGK was simply working with his comments, as he appeared to enjoy himself during his recent WWE appearances.

Those who have spoken to Orton directly about the alleged incident were told flat out that it just didn’t happen.