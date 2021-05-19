Former NWA World Women’s Champion Allysin Kay recently spoke with Fightful Select and said she’s talked with multiple pro wrestling companies since leaving the NWA in November 2020.

It was noted that the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the reasons for Kay leaving the NWA. Kay wanted to make money on the indies to supplement her income, and her contract did not allow that at the time because of the UWN PrimeTime integration of the NWA. Kay noted that shortly after she announced her free agent status, she heard from two major companies, one being AEW.

Kay made her AEW debut during the Full Gear pre-show on November 7 of last year. That match saw her lose to NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb. Kay said she got good feedback from AEW’s Dustin Rhodes following the Full Gear match, and Tony Khan repeatedly told her she did a good job. However, she has not had any further talks with AEW as of this week. With that said, Kay continues to gauge interest in AEW and regularly talks with Deeb.

