There has been a positive update regarding the ACT for ALS legislation that former AEW personality Rebel recently urged wrestling fans to support.

Rebel previously called on fans to sign a petition supporting the reauthorization of the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act, commonly known as ACT for ALS. The legislation was scheduled to expire on September 30 unless Congress acted to extend it.

There had been concern that reauthorization could be delayed until later this year, potentially putting programs that provide ALS patients with access to investigational therapies at risk.

On Monday, the U.S. Senate passed the ACT for ALS Reauthorization Act of 2026, extending programs established under the original legislation through 2031. The bill will now head to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

I AM ALS celebrated the development in a statement, crediting the ALS community for helping push the reauthorization forward.

“ACT for ALS passed Congress on September 28,” the organization wrote. “It’s now on its way to the President’s desk to become law—and it happened because our community-powered movement led the way on this reauthorization from the start.”

Rebel has been outspoken about ALS awareness and the importance of maintaining access to potentially life-extending treatments for patients battling the disease.