WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and AEW star Andrade El Idolo will be tying the knot this summer.

Flair recently spoke with Ariel Helwani and revealed that she and Andrade have their wedding scheduled for this summer some time. Flair noted that she already has her dress picked out, and that the ceremony will take place in Mexico.

Flair was asked if she will miss any WWE TV time due to the wedding and she said that’s still up in the air at this point.

Flair and Andrade began dating in February 2019, and they have been engaged since January 1, 2020.

On a related note, Andrade attended the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony with his fiancée on Friday night in Dallas. You can see photos of the happy couple below, along with WWE United States Champion Finn Balor and his wife Vero Rodriguez, and WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.