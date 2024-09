The move of WWE SmackDown from FOX to USA Network has some more changes attached to it.

Prior to the switch, the WWE SmackDown episodes would air via Hulu on Saturday, the day after the live airing on FOX on Friday.

Now, with the show airing every Friday night on USA Network, replays for the episodes will not be available until 30 days later on Peacock.

WWE SmackDown on USA Network debuts tonight at 8/7c from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.