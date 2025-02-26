– WWE will be holding a community event this Friday ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event on Saturday night.

– On Tuesday, February 25, 2025, WWE filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark the team name “Fraxiom,” which is the name for the reigning NXT Tag-Team Championship duo of Nathan Frazer & Axiom. The official description for WWE’s USPTO filing on 2/25 reads as follows:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

– Speaking of Fraxiom, one-half of the NXT Tag-Team Champions, Nathan Frazer, commented on squaring off against TNA Tag-Team Champions The Hardy Boyz backstage at this week’s NXT on CW show. “Sometimes, you just gotta chuck some things out into the universe… Amazing things can happen,” Frazer wrote via X. As noted, Fraxiom vs. The Hardy Boyz is set for NXT Roadblock 2025.

– The following are the producers and writers for matches and segments featured on the February 25 episode of NXT on CW from Cincinnati, OH:

* Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Karmen Petrovic for NXT Women’s North American title was produced by Johnny Moss

* Moose (c) vs. Lexis King for the TNA X-Division title was produced by Fit Finlay

* Jordynne Grace in ring promo was produced by Matt Bloom and Shawn Michaels

* The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) vs. No Quarter Catch Crew (Tavion Heights & Myles Borne) was produced by Steve Corino

* Lola Vice vs. Arianna Grac was produced by Johnny Moss & Oney Lorcan

* Ava in-arena interview written by Colby Applegate and Brandon Carroll

* Ricky Saints & Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page & Wes Lee was produced by Terry Taylor

