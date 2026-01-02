Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Dave Bautista, John Cena …

… and Charlotte Flair?

“The Queen” recently spoke with Clutch Points for an interview, during which she spoke about her continued ambitions to break-through in the Hollywood scene.

WWE’s resident women’s wrestling legend made it clear she is just waiting for the right roles to help establish herself in the acting world.

“I’m still waiting [for more roles],” the SmackDown Superstar stated. “I hope to one day cross over.”

She is not ruling out any role, however her ideal scenario would see her play a superhero or villain type of character.

“I’m just as drawn to romantic comedies, drama, and anything that lets me stretch creatively,” Flair added. “I’m not ruling out any role. I love exploring new characters and worlds.”

In typical interview-fashion, Flair was asked about the differences in playing a role in WWE in front of a live crowd compared to a movie or television show where you get multiple takes and don’t have the instant gratification that an audience delivers.

“There’s a lot of different cuts and takes [in acting], and you’re not in front of an audience, so you don’t have that instant gratification,” she said. “It’s very different, but I enjoy both in different ways.”