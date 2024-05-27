“The Fallen Goddess” should be back in action soon.

Athena suffered an ankle injury during a match against Viva Van taped on May 16 for ROH On HonorClub, and was not in attendance at the ROH television taping held after the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Collision this past Saturday night, May 25, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The longest-reigning ROH Women’s Champion of all-time is said to be “a little beat up” right now as a result of the 5/16 match, however she appears to be gearing up for a quick return to the squared circle despite the injury.

AEW and ROH President Tony Khan addressed Athena’s status at the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 post-show media scrum on Sunday night, May 26.

“Athena might be the best wrestler in the world and is the Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion,” Khan stated. “And she is a little beat up herself right now.”

The boss-man would then go on to talk about bringing an AEW and ROH taping to Athena’s hometown of Dallas, Texas soon.

“But she is going to be 100 percent very soon as we are bringing ROH and AEW to Texas — her home state and actually Dallas, her home city.” Khan stated.

As noted, AEW recently announced a partnership with the city of Arlington, Texas for the first annual ‘Path To All In Summer Series,’ which features shows at the Esports Arena this summer from July 20 through August 27, with six AEW and ROH events at the venue, including ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 on Friday, July 26, as well as five episodes of AEW Collision.

Check out the complete AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 post-show media scrum with Tony Khan and others via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.