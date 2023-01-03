WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is still being advertised for tonight’s RAW title defense against Seth Rollins.

As we’ve noted, Theory was scheduled to defend his title against Seth Rollins in the main event of Friday’s WWE live event from Toronto, but the Coca-Cola Coliseum changed the listing hours before the show, to advertise Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley in the cage match. The main event of the Toronto show ended up being Rollins vs. Finn Balor in a Steel Cage match.

In an update, a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that Theory was not backstage for the live event in Toronto on Friday night, and it’s believed he was not backstage at SmackDown in Tampa.

It was also said that word from within WWE is that Theory is not injured and that he will be wrestling Rollins tonight on RAW, but there’s no concrete word on why he was pulled from Friday’s show.

WWE is still advertising Theory for tonight’s RAW as of 7:30pm ET.

