As we reported last week, AEW star Cash Wheeler of FTR has officially had his 2023 arrest expunged from his record. His legal record was cleared following a court ruling filed in Florida on May 5, 2025. The expungement related to his August 2023 arrest, where he was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm after allegedly brandishing a gun during an incident.

Despite the legal matter, Wheeler remained active on AEW programming and continued wrestling until the case was ultimately dropped in May 2024. He later addressed the situation in detail during a September 2024 interview with AEW’s Renee Paquette.

In an update, one source adds that throughout the ordeal, there was significant support for Wheeler within AEW. Many in the company felt he had been forced to spend considerable time and resources defending himself against accusations that few backstage believed had any merit.

